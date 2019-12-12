Breaking News
(Just in)N2.3B Fraud: Reps Probe Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund

By Tordue Salem

The House of Representatives has set up an inquiry into allegations that the management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund(NSITF) pilfered N2.3billion of workers’ funds.
The motion to probe the agency was sponsored by Rep. Francis Ejiroghene Waive.
In moving his motion, Rep. Waive acknowledged that VANGUARD newspapers had broken the story of the alleged theft of the fund on November 24, 2019.

He called on the House to investigate the allegation, which according to him, he “believed to have been carried out without the authorization of the Board of the Fund or approval of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment as the transaction which exceeded the spending threshold of the Management”.

