N197 billion Imo budget to end sufferings ― Govt

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state government yesterday said that the increase in capital and recurrent expenditures in the 2020 budget would adequately address the challenges facing the state.

The Chief of Staff to Imo state governor, Chris Okewulonu, spoke in Owerri, through his Media adviser, Kennedy Eweama, on the expectations of the 2020 budget.

According to the Chief of Staff, the citizens’ welfare, as well as that of the workers, were duly considered in the planning of the 2020 budget.

He said: “With a capital budget estimate of about N106 billion and recurrent expenditure of N91 billion, the Governor has rekindled Imo people’s hope and confidence in his capacity and resolve to turn things positively around. For the first time in many years, Imo is having a people-oriented budget with well-defined development plans.

“Looking at the 2020 budget with the increase in the recurrent expenditure of the state as contained in the budget, it is to ensure that no arm of government or its ministry or agency is starved of funds.

“What it means is that the governor is committed to improving the working conditions of civil and public servants in the state.

“The 2020 budget proposal by Governor Ihedioha is people-oriented and has the propensity to restore the people’s confidence in the incumbent administration.”

Okewulonu continued: “It was carefully put together with the people in mind. The infrastructural development of the state was among the top priorities in the budget. In all, I can confidently say that the 2020 budget will put Imo on the path of solid socio-economic and infrastructural development.

“With the budget revolving around human capital development, healthcare delivery, ease of doing business, job and wealth creation, youth and women empowerment, education and agricultural development as well as infrastructural development, it is determined to restore the lost glories of Imo State.”

Vanguard News