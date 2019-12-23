My dismissal not acceptable, says sacked EKSU lecturer

Kindly Share This Story:

Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Ekiti State University’s lecturer, Dr Olola Aduwo, who was sacked by the Council of the institution over sexual harassment and misconduct, has rejected the decision of the Council, describing it as unjust and unfair.

Aduwo who insisted that the decisions of the University Council and the management was not only unacceptable but a ploy to smear his image, threatened to challenge his unjust dismissal in court

The Governing Council of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, had on Thursday 5th December 2019 at their 135th meeting approved Aduwo’s dismissal from the service of the institution.

According to the sacked lecturer, “in the circular that contained the news of my dismissal, it was boldly written that I admitted to the allegations and confirmed the authenticity of the report indicting me on the alleged case of sexual harassment.

“I want to state abundantly clear that at no point in time during my appearance before the panel did I confirm that I’m guilty or admitted to the allegations of sexual harassment against my person. I did not at any time confirm any authentication of the preliminary report of the panel.

“In fact I want to state categorically clear that the panelist was not only biased in their conduct but have a calculated attempt to discredit my image and bring my reputation into disrepute.

“It is disappointing that a notable university like EKSU will descend so low to this level of character assassination and palpable falsehood. The proceeding at the trial was video recorded and a copy of the video clip is with the university. I challenge the university to produce a copy of the video clip and show where I admitted committing the alleged offence.

“In the initial press statement made by the university; the university falsely stated that I lured the said lady to a hotel where the alleged sexual harassment took place. Whereas, the said lady burst into my house with the police and other miscreants when I was with a friend to frame me up.

“All the investigations made in the university pointed to the fact that I wasn’t culpable and that I never harras or intimidate any student at any time

“I did not commit any sexual harassment or intimidation on the student as alleged or to any other students in the University at any time in all my service years in the University as a Lecturer. I have always carried out my duties diligently and in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations of the University.

“The decisions of the University Council and the management is not acceptable to me because it’s a ploy to smear my image and I have already contacted my legal team to challenge my unjust dismissal from the university and I’m very sure that I will get justice and bring my accusers to shame.

“In fact, I have sued the students at the centre of this gross violation of my fundamental rights and they will be brought to book soon, Aduwo said.

VANGUARD

