My children and I want my husband back ― Sowore’s wife to Buhari

Mrs Ope Sowore, wife of the convener of RevolutionNow has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release her husband as her children are earnestly awaiting his return.

Officials of the Department of State Service (DSS) on Friday re-arrested Sowore after he was released 24 hours in a dramatic display at a Federal High Court.

Sowore and his partner, Olawale Bakare, spect about 125 days in detention.

Mrs Ope Sowore said: “I’m concerned about what happened to my husband. It’s less than 24 hours that the Nigerian government has basically turned around and shown a gross abuse of power. I am praying and hoping that it will be resolved so that he can come home to meet me and the children.

“No clear roadmap or script on how to handle a situation like this. The reason why there is a rule of law is that it protects people’s basic rights and the fact that Buhari and the DSS have refused to do that is a matter of great concern.

“We are currently working with many international organisations to help advocate on his behalf and we have sent several urgent appeals to the United Nations,” she said.

