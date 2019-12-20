Muslim prayer group, Yusrullah, inaugurates new national officers

Kindly Share This Story:

A Muslim prayer group, Yusrullah Association of Nigeria (YAN), otherwise known as Asalatu Irorun Oluwa, has inaugurated a new National Executive Council led by Alhaji Adekunle Isiaka Adeniran to direct its affairs for the next four years.

The group’s new prayer manual was also launched during the inauguration ceremony held last weekend at the group’s worship centre at the Alegongo area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Alhaji Adeniran was sworn in as the president of the association alongside Dr Taleat Tella (1st Vice President), Alhaji Yesiru Sansaliu (2nd Vice President) and other members of the new executive council.

In a lecture at the event, the Chief Imam of the University of Ibadan, Professor Abdur-Rahman Oloyede, described as un-Islamic, the act of deriding other religions or their practitioners in the name of inviting people to the worship of Allah as expressed in the Qur’an and the sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad.

Prof. Oloyede particularly urged Muslim preachers to follow the instruction in Qur’an Chapter 16 verse 125 which says, “Invite to the way of your Lord with wisdom and good instruction, and argue with them in a way that is best…” and, therefore, avoid making a mockery of other people’s religions.

According to Prof. Oloyede, who spoke on the topic ‘Da’wah: A Duty for All’, Islam is a beautiful religion which spreads messages of peace, justice and fairness.

He explained that although da’wah means to invite non-Muslims to the worship of Allah, the concept of da’wah also involves actively encouraging fellow Muslims in the pursuance of greater piety in all aspects of their lives.

In a remark, the newly sworn in president, called on all members of the association to support the new executive council in its pursuit of greater achievements for the association.

Other members of the new executive council of the association are Alhaji Taofeek Oduola (General Secretary), Brother Sikiru Amoo (Assistant General Secretary), Alhaja Zeenat Yusuff (Financial Secretary), Brother Kabir Adetunji (Assistant Financial Secretary),

Alhaja Sadiat Afolabi (Treasurer), Alhaja Silifat Kolawole (Auditor), Brother Sakirullah Ekun (Public Relations Secretary) and Brother Kamoli Olaoye (Assistant Public Relations Secretary).

Others are Imam Sodiq Hammed (Acting Chief Imam), Imam Jubril Bello (National Chief Missioner), Alhaja Sheriffah Badmus (Education Secretary), Alhaja Latifat Alliu (Women Coordinator), Alhaji Sabur Oladimeji (Youth Chairman), Brother Maruf Yusuf (Ex-Officio I), Mr Yekini Oluokun (Ex-Officio II) and Alhaja Mutiat Adeniran (National Women Leader).

In a remark, the chairman of the association’s Board of Trustees, Alhaji Alliu Ibrahim, thanked the immediate past executive council members for their service to the association, saying their achievements spoke volumes.

He urged the new national officers to renew their commitment to the association and redouble their efforts in order to record landmark achievements within the next four years.

Also, the chairman of the shura (consultation) committee, Alhaji Rasaki Raji, urged the new officers to embark on an “aggressive” membership drive and ensure the inclusion of all branches of the association in the funding of national projects.

