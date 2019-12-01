Music duo, ROZE to storm Nigeria for ’Patience’ video release December

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian US-based singing duo and brothers, Eghosa Rodney Agbonayinma, aka ‘Row’ and Osazuwa Michael Agbonayinma, aka ‘Zuwa’ of the ROZE group are set to storm Nigeria yet again for the release of the video of their rampaging single ‘Patience’ slated for December of this year.

They will also be performing at the Zlatan show this month as well as gracing the launch of U&I Studio in Abuja owned by their father. The U&I Ultra Modern Recording Studio owned by Hon. E.J. Agbonayinma is adjudged to be the best-equipped recording studio in Africa.

The last time they were in Nigeria, they were a toast of the crowd at the AY Live show at the Eko Hotel and Suites. The brothers, who live and work in the United States of America have since been showcasing their craft at several destinations across the world. They performed at The Grand White House, Houston, Texas and South Africa recently.

ROZE, who have never stuck to any particular genre of music because they believe it would limit their horizon, explain what the single ‘Patience’ entails.

“‘ Patience is a dancehall fused with melodic rhythm. The single was made in less than 6 hours after the beat to the track was shown to ROZE by GospelOnDeBeat. Several beats were show to ROZE by Gospel. But when he got on the beat used in the track ‘Patience’, it caught the attention of ROZE. The video was shot in Lagos by Unlimited LA and mastered by Marqai Mixx.

ROZE first appeared in 2014 while working on a test project, titled ‘Time to Party,’ which was never released. However, they later reappeared in 2016, being introduced to producer, Mekoyo, who has produced for artist such as Style Plus. Their discograhy includes songs like Too Much, All These Things, The Whole Night, Good things, Impressions, Stranded and Patience.

