MTV Base Roundtable returns with Top 20 Naija Artistes of 2019

By PRECIOUS NWOKOCHA

Every year, MTV Base, home to top music and entertainment in Nigeria, brings together some of the brightest minds in the Nigerian music industry to decide the biggest songs of the year under review. This year, the channel is switching things up a bit. Instead of the biggest songs, the panelists on the roundtable will be deciding the Hottest Nigerian Artistes of 2019.

On the panel this year are 7 respected media personalities; OAPs Moet Abebe, N6 and Awazi; Mavin’s official DJ Big N; hype man, Shoddy; Marketing & Sales Manager Universal Music, Nigeria, Akinizzle; Talent & Music Manager, MTV Base, Alex Hughes.

It’s been a phenomenal year for Nigerian music and artistes. Burna Boy won an MTV EMA, a BET Award and recently got a Grammy nod, Yemi Alade became the first African female artiste to hit the 100 million view mark on YouTube, Davido and Wizkid both sold out the O2 Arena and new kid-on-the-block Rema made it to Barack Obama’s 2019 Summer Playlist.

These and other major milestones in the industry, guarantees this year’s edition of The MTV Base Roundtable is going to be very heated and controversial.

The criteria for choosing which artistes make it into the very coveted Top 20 list includes airplay, chart ranking, influence, collaboration and general visibility amongst others.

