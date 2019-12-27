MTN MUSON scholars entertain donors at appreciation concert

Kindly Share This Story:

Do you recall the popular line from legendary Fela Kuti, “Music is the weapon of the future”? That’s how deep music is. Interestingly, music is more when it gets to a deeper level.

At the just held MTN MUSON Donors appreciation concert, the power and beauty of music came alive. The fusion of different musical instruments, the sweet pitch and tone from the sonorous singers created a serene mood at the Agip Recital Hall, MUSON Centre.

It was like a kaleidoscope of beautiful moments and highly pleasing to the ears.

The students of the MUSON who are on a scholarship from the MTN Foundation entertained guests with remarkable musical renditions of classics. More amazing was the performance of Phyno’s Fada Fada and some songs in the Fuji genre using a mixture of classical and traditional instruments.

The concert was held to appreciate donors of the Music Society of Nigeria, and it featured guests and friends of the society. MTN Foundation has supported MUSON since its inception in 2005. Its concern is to support the arts and culture cause in Nigeria.

The MTN Foundation also sponsored a series of Arts and Culture productions, which include Fela and the Kalakuta Republic, Five Maids of Fadaka, and some other amazing productions.

