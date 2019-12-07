MTN House Invasion: DJ Spinall, Zoro sound the ‘Ogene’ for lucky fan

On Friday, 29th November, the MTN Pulse House Invasion, a youth oriented event powered by MTN Nigeria came to an end with a jaw-dropping invasion in Owerri; giving a lucky fan, Aguoha Grace Favour, the perfect end of the year gift.

Her day went from 0 to 100 when African Dj of the year 2019, Sodamola Oluseye ‘DJ Spinall’ Desmond, and music star, Owoh Chimaobi ‘Zoro’ Chrismathner surprised her by arriving unannounced with an entourage befitting of royalty, while cheers from neighbors, friends and bystanders filled the air. Afterwards, the celebrities shocked Grace with an out-of-this-world party and swiftly, the space was redecorated into a disco-themed house party.

When the initial shock had worn off, she got right into taking photos to capture the moment, taking part in some multitasking by inviting more friends to join the party. The party kicked off and everyone had a fun and entertaining evening. The highlight was when DJ Spinall changed the game with his amazing mix.

He also got a framed photo autographed by DJ Spinall, Zoro and the MTN Pulse team as a gift from MTN Pulse

