Movie producer, Funke Akindele loses dad

On 1:32 pmIn Entertainment, Newsby

By David O Royal

Nollywood actress and movie producer, Funke Akindele has lost her father.

Funke announced her father’s death on Monday via Instagram wishing her father an eternal peaceful rest.

She wrote:

“Dad!!! May your soul Rest in Peace!! I tried Dad! I did!! We love you but God knows best!!! #iwishicanturnbackthehandsoftime,” she said.

 

Funke, however, did not indicate when the old man died or his age.

Celebrities who have sent in their condolences via her Instagram post include Monalisa Chinda-Coker, Lala Akindoju, Fathia Williams, Waje among others.

“RIP Sir”, wrote Tonto Dikeh.

“So sorry for your loss sis”, Official Waje said.

“Our Our condolences”, wrote Olorisupergal.

Funke’s father was from Ikorodu, in Lagos State. Funke is the second of the man’s three children, two girls and one boy.

