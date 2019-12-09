Mourn Reinhard Bonnke’s demise, CAN President directs churches

By Luminous Jannamike

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Revd. Samson Ayokunle has directed all churches in the country to mourn Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke who died last Saturday at the age of 79.

In a terse statement personally signed by himself on Monday in Abuja, the CAN President urged the churches to observe moments of silence during their religious meetings in remembrance of Bonnke’s evangelistic work in the country.

Also read:

Ayokunle, who noted that many Nigerians had received healings free of charge through Bonnke’s ministrations in the country over several decades, described him a gospel titan.

He said, “Reinhard Bonnke can never be forgotten in Nigeria and Africa as a whole because of his strong desire to see Africa saved through the liberating power of the gospel.

“He was a true father of faith, a soldier of Christ who never allowed any distraction at all to sway him from preaching the authentic gospel.

“We urge all churches in Nigeria to announce the home call of Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke in their churches and observe a minute silence in the remembrance of his great love to see Nigerians saved through the Gospel of Christ.

“On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria, I commiserate with his family and all the children of God all over the world on the physical loss of this impactful and loving man of God.”