Motul range of lubricants settle in Nigeria

By Theodore Opara

IN keeping with its commitment to bring world-class products for its valued customers, Infinity group, a leading player in the Nigeria automative after market industry has unveiled the Motul range of lubricant into the Nigerian market.

Announcing this at the unveiling of the Motul brand at Federal Palace Hotel Lagos, Managing director of the group, Mr. Arshdeep Chadha said the Motul range of products was introduced after extensive tests in the country. Infinity group is the exclusive distribution partner for Motul range of products for Nigeria.

Chadha said that Motul is a 165 years old French company, founded in 1853 and has since grown to become one of the leading lubricants manufacturer of the world. Today, Motul is present in more than 160 countries including more than two dozen countries in Africa and designs, elaborates and distributes lubricants with higher technical value added. As a pioneer in many synthetic and semi-synthetic products, Motul has always favoured innovation, research and development. The company is also a leader in the motorcycle lubricants market. In the motorsports field, many manufacturers trust Motul for its technological developments in car/bike racing. Motul has thus developed close relationships with manufacturers such as Nissan, Yamaha, Subaru, Toyota, Honda and Suzuki etc.

The unveiling of Motul by Infinity Group has been described as marriage of two world class products. Infinity group, established in 1981, has grown to become a leading player in the automotive aftermarket industry providing clients with superior services and unique solutions. Exhibiting a strategy of constant expansion, Infinity has propelled itself forward into new and exciting challenges, steadily growing to become a major business entity across multiple industries.

Chadha said: “Through our professional service centres and enviable sales network across Nigeria and Ghana and with eyes set on the entire ECOWAS region and beyond, we not only provide total tyre and battery management but also address needs of automotive aftermarket sector by providing various high quality auto parts.

“Infinity brand represents superb research-led quality products, increasingly recognized for their durability, value for money and efficiency in more than 65 countries. Infinity group is the authorized importer and marketer for premium tyre brands – Pirelli, Ceat, Infinity & Eternity, battery brands – Infinity, Exide, Nova & Eternity, Eastman brand of renewable energy solutions as well as Eternity standby and traction battery range. Motul was the first lubricant manufacturer to use the ester technology for the formulation of its 100 per cent synthetic car oils.

“The vegetable-based esters benefit from lubricating properties, anti-shear quality and exceptional resistance to high temperatures. “300V”, Motul’s flagship range, experienced great development thanks to its presence on the most prestigious car/bike races.”

Vanguard