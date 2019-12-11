More Nigerians trust social media for information on corruption – SERAP

Following the reintroduction of the social media bill by the National Assembly, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) said on Wednesday that 33 percent of Nigerians prefer social media to television as the most trusted source of information on corruption in Nigeria.

The rights group stated this during the launch of a 68-page Survey Report titled: “Nigeria: Anti-Corruption Social Norms Report.”

The survey targeted 2,549 respondents across all the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Some of the objectives of the Survey include the establishment of how corruption is viewed by the citizenry in the context of various social norms and how various demographics view corruption from a socio-cultural perspective.

It was conducted using two data collection methods: face-to-face and in-depth interviews – which were both conducted with the aid of preset-closed and open-ended questionnaires.

Presenting the report, the Lead Researcher and a Kenyan human rights activist, Mr. Mwangi Kibathi, noted that most of the respondents of the survey valued social media information to the news on the television or information from religious bodies.

He said: “When the question of sources of information was narrowed down to information on corruption, social media still remained the dominant source at about 33 percent, television was 24 percent and radio was 18.9 percent.

“Newspaper was 9.7 percent, the church or mosques was seven percent, friends stood in at 2.2 percent, family members was 1.6 percent, politicians, one percent and others stood in at 2.9 percent.”

Kibathi said that on the general perception of the loss of public funds through corruption, 23 percent of the respondents had the perception that it was a loss to the Nigerian people while 18.8 percent viewed it as a loss to the government.

“The view that theft of public funds is a loss to the government should be a cause for alarm as it would be hard to mobilise citizens against corruption until the point where Nigerians view it as an economic crime against the people.

“Of greater concern is that a combined 18 percent seems to tacitly approve or, at least, admire the act of corruption and illicit wealth acquisition.

“About 12 percent views the loss of public money as a source of wealth while five percent would even wish to get an opportunity to perpetuate such a vice,” he added.

Kibathi, therefore, recommended that all individuals and bodies fighting corruption should explore the immense opportunities that lied in the power of social media to inform and influence behavioural change. (NAN)

Vanguard