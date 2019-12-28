Breaking News
Translate

Photos & Video: Robbers trapped in Abuja bank during operation

On 3:43 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Police and Army have foiled a robbery operation at Mbape area in Abuja.

The robbers reportedly gain entrance into the First Bank of Nigeria bank in the area on Saturday morning but were unable to leave as the armed forces surrounded the area.

Two of the robbers according to report have surrendered while one who disguised in security uniform was shot.

Video of the arrest:

The robbers initially refused to come out of the bank after one of them was shot.

Here are pictures from the scene:

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!