Photos & Video: Robbers trapped in Abuja bank during operation

The Nigerian Police and Army have foiled a robbery operation at Mbape area in Abuja.

The robbers reportedly gain entrance into the First Bank of Nigeria bank in the area on Saturday morning but were unable to leave as the armed forces surrounded the area.

Two of the robbers according to report have surrendered while one who disguised in security uniform was shot.

The robbers initially refused to come out of the bank after one of them was shot.

