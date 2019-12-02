Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Money for grade: Ex-VC advocates stiffer penalties against lecturers

On 4:30 pmIn Education, Newsby
Money for Grades
Prof Anthony Owan Enoh

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The immediate past Vice Chancellor of Cross River University of Technology CRUTECH,Prof. Anthony Owan Enoh has charged  institutions of higher learning  to enforce  stiffer penalties against  any  lecturer  who trades marks for money so as to serve as deterrent to others.

Enoh gave the charge while fielding questions from journalists weekend  shortly after delivering a lecture at  the combined convocation of the Cross River College of Education, (COE)Akamkpa.

ALSO READ: Buhari punishing S’South, S’East with bad roads — IYC

He charged the  managers of  institutions of higher learning to rise up to the occasion and  put an  end to  the ugly trend  where  students’  grades  are  traded for  cash with a resultant effect  leading to institutions of higher learning churning out low quality graduates.

The ex-VC identified shoddy  management of  academic matters as being responsible for falling standard of education in Nigeria stressing if educational matters were given priority attention, the nation stand a chance to churn high quality graduates despites the kind of libraries and laboratories the schools may have.

His words : “Why are we  unconsciously converting  our huge beautiful looking libraries/ laboratories buildings  to mere  ornaments, examination to mere formalities, project writing to mere rituals, lecture attendance to a matter of choice, above all certificate we offer to a mere piece of paper without substance?

He said that when lecturers  allow students to “sort” aside becoming incapable of the required contribution to national development expected of them, the teacher and student end up losing their integrity.

ALSO READ: Man bags two years imprisonment for vandalising EEDC property

“Anyone who sorted, altered  students scores,tied examination scores to purchase of his textbook or handouts, who rarely lectured students, doctored continuous assessment scores is unfit for appointment as provost,Rector, VC or principal of a school.”.

Other vices mentioned by  the former VC as  being responsible for low  quality of education in the country, includes “sorting”, falsification of continuous assessment scores, examination malpractice,linking award of examination scores to purchase of handouts and textbooks.

The ex-CRUTECH VC who spoke on  the topic “Quality Assurance and the Architecture of Educational Excellence, stated that unless the nation’s  educational system is overhauled, Nigeria would remained economically unviable.

According to him:” Quality Assurance must be strengthened in all higher institutions  to ensure qualitative educational delivery”.

Enoh who was  one time  Provost of the College of Education COE  Akamkpa stressed that if educational excellence is to be achieved, promotion of  academic staff should not only  be base on competence alone, but  academic staff should be rated on the basis of their integrity.

Enoh who stressed on the need for  quality education, enumerated  specific issues which has  bedeviled the nation’s system to  includes, “sorting”for grades  and lack of respect for time time.

Other issues responsible for low quality of education includes, multiple examinations conducted by schools, alteration of results and issuance of results to individuals who didn’t complete their programs.

Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!