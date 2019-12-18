Missing baby not exhumed from Akure church ― Ondo Police

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has declared false, the circulating rumour that the body of a missing boy was exhumed from Sotitobire church in Akure, a church earlier destroyed by irate youths in the state.

Vanguard earlier reported how some irate youths in Akure set ablaze a church over the alleged nonchalant attitude displayed by the leadership of the church following the announcement that a one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole was kidnapped more a month ago.

The State Police Command however in response to circulating rumour that the boy’s body was buried at the church’s altar noted, the information is misleading and was spearheaded by a popular TV station.

In the statement obtained by Vanguard, the police spokesperson, Femi Joseph said;

“The Ondo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public particularly the People of Ondo State that they should disregard the rumours making the rounds that the body of a recently declared missing boy in the state has been exhumed from Sotitobire church in Akure.

“It is most unfortunate that this misleading information spearheaded by a popular TV station, has ignited a spontaneous reactions from the people leading to wanton destruction of properties and injuries to many.

“The church building was also set ablaze by irate youths. Some of our officers dispatched to the scene to contain the situation were pelted with stones with many of them sustaining injuries.

“Their patrol vehicle was also badly damaged. This rejoinder became necessary to disabuse the minds of many Nigerians who might have fallen for this wicked lies and propaganda.

“The public should also not be hoodwinked by reports that the command has abandoned the investigation of the incident,as the case file is already on the way to the DPP for legal advice.

“Notwithstanding this latest incident, more reinforcement has been sent to the scene to contain the situation.”

