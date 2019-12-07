Miss Universe: Contestants fall on wet stage floor (video)

The Miss Universe Organization were left red-faced when a wet stage floor caused a number of contestants to slip and fall in the pageants preliminary competition.

One of the shows stage hands was seen mopping the stage during the broadcast of the preliminary competition after a string of beauty queens came a cropper. Luckily none of the ladies were injured during the show.

During the swimsuit section of the prelims, Miss Uruguay, Miss France, Miss Indonesia, Miss Malaysia, Miss New Zealand and Miss Malta all slipped to some degree.

The worst of the Miss Universe falls came from France’s 25-year-old Maëva Coucke and Malaysia’s 22-year-old Shweta Sekhon, while some of the other ladies slipped but recovered their poise the pair came down hard on the stage but picked themselves up with a smile.

Watch Miss Universe falls

Los incidentes que ocurrieron hoy durante la preliminar en traje de baño #MissUniverso Posted by Miss Universe Missosology on Friday, December 6, 2019

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi came through the preliminaries unscathed showing off the walk that is rumoured to have impressed legendary runway coach Lu Sierra.

The crowning ceremony and main pageant will be broadcast on DSTV early on Monday morning from 02:00 SAST. The show will be hosted by Steve Harvey and takes place at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Hopefully, there won’t be any more Miss Universe falls in the main show. (TSA)

