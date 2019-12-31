Miss Starlet Africa 2019 donates materials, renovates Enugwu-Ukwu General Hospital

Kindly Share This Story:

The 2019 Miss starlet Africa, Queen Obiamaka Enweluzor has flagged off her pet project geared towards promoting healthcare in local communities across the states in Nigeria.

Alongside her team, the beauty queen paid a visit to the General hospital in Enugwu-ukwu, Anambra state where she donated health care materials, foodstuffs and other aiding items. She also carried out several renovations at some of the hospital wards.

Obiamaka said that it was her own way of giving back to society because of her conviction that government alone could not meet the yearnings and needs of the citizenry alone.

She said: “Health is wealth, and I am glad I’m able to contribute towards the betterment of the health care niche in my community. We must, as individuals, learn to contribute towards improving the healthcare standard in Nigeria and not necessarily depend on the government.

Special thanks to Almighty God, to my family, team, friends and well-wishers for their unending support, love and prayers. Thanks so much and God bless you. Not forgetting MSA, thank you so much for giving me this amazing platform.”

The hospital Chief nurse, Mrs Alukwe Christiana and Oba Felix Nwosu, the King’s cabinet and host of other chiefs who witnessed the unveiling of the event, thanked the queen and her group for the gesture, describing it as a demonstration of “uncommon patriotism” to Anambra and their fatherland.

VANGUARD

