Miscreants behead, cut off 32-year-old’s manhood in Nsukka

By Ikechukwu Odu – Nsukka

A yet-to-be-identified headless body of a 32-year-old man was on Tuesday, discovered along Ugwu-awarawa axis, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The miscreants who carried out the dastardly act, also, allegedly cut off his penis, arms and other vital organs of his body.

According to eye-witness accounts, the deceased was suspected to be mentally deranged and was always seen along the Ugwu-awarawa area scavenging for food.

They also confirmed that he was first attacked last week when the hoodlums inflicted a deep cut in one of his arms.

The sources further said that the injury was so deep that he always supported the affected arm with his right hand while he moved around in search of what to eat.

A commercial cyclist who also pleaded for anonymity said that he was surprised that the miscreants came back for him to behead and cut off other vital organs of his body, adding that the deceased always slept there.

Efforts to confirm this report from the spokesman of Enugu State Police Command, Ebere Amaraizu, proved abortive as his mobile phone number was switched off at press time, however, shop owners close to the scene of the incident confirmed that the remains of the deceased has been removed by police officers from Nsukka Police Division.

