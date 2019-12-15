Miraboi injects fresh wave of vibe with debut single ‘My Baby’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Entertainment PR hotshot, Miracle Chike popularly known as Yung Miraboi who has promoted many singers in the past has stepped out of the shadows into the limelight with his first musical effort “My Baby” using just ‘Miraboi’ as his stage name.

Unlike many singers of his generation addicted to street music, uplifting the pervading get-rich-quick syndrome, Miraboi has elected to sing about love with rich lyrics and stimulating beat. Speaking about the song in a chat with Potpourri, the Afro-pop singer gives an insight on how the song came to be.

“Yeah, it comes from a free styling while listening to my producer’s beat and then I went ahead in writing the song. So, I think is something to push out because is a good one people would love to listen to. The song “My Baby” was produced by D-Tac and was also recorded in his studio. I wrote my song myself despite the fact I received a lot of offers from people. It’s my first single so I have to put out my best,” he said.

The debutante musician debunks any notion that the song may have been influenced by an unhealthy romantic love experience, saying love songs are just cool to him.

“I have no breakup relationship story to share publicly for now, I just felt love songs are cool to sing to make people feel good,” he quipped.

On his plans for 2020, Miraboi hopes for good collaboration with outstanding music stars.

“The world should expect great works from me and different good vibes. My plans are big for 2020. I have plans yet to achieve featuring the likes of Davido and Zlatan on different singles. I believe God is at work, so let’s see how far is going go,” he said.

Vanguard