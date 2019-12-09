Minister of Education to partner youths on skill development

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuba, yesterday said that his office was ready to partner young people with skills in order to encourage innovation in the country.

Nwajuba spoke in Owerri, at the Cradle to Fame talent hunt organized by Kingsley Nwachukwu.

Nwajuba who was represented by Mr. Mike Ibeziem also warned young people not to be addicted to drugs as a way of encouraging themselves to get ideas.

According to Ibeziem, “I am here today to represent the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuba. At this particular time, the ministry has expressed interest in as soon as we have more information from the program there will be an area of partnership as it affects the youths.

“Education is the focus here entrepreneurship and skills development is a huge thing in the country now. Let me tell you the opportunities are there and it is good for youths to have a platform like this that will encourage their talents.

“Of all these, we advise the young people to stay focus and try to avail yourself with the opportunity they have now. There are a lot of things going on in the entertainment industry.

“Our youths should take advantage of it. We also advised our youths to abstain from drug abuse such will not be of help to our youths who think that taking it will give them anything good.”

Speaking also the founder of Cradle to Fame, Kingsley Nwachukwu, briefly said: “We are going to follow up these young people and not just giving them prizes until they actualize their dreams. We are building them up and we have a platform to make sure that we support them to continue growing higher.

“Our talent hunts for these young people we have housed them for 28 days and we have another few months to evaluate their progress eventually we will have them come back for other editions of the programme. By God grace, this is a median edition and we will have them come and testify what they have become.”

Vanguard News