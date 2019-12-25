Minister condoles with Bello over sister’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has commiserated with the family of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, over the death of his sister, Rabiyat Bello.

The minister in a condolence message expressed shock at the loss and described the death of late Rabiyat as a great loss to the governor and the entire family.

Aliyu prayed that God would continue to grant the deceased eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The minister said: “I am indeed very sad to hear of your sister’s death. Please accept my deepest and heartfelt condolences. My prayers are with you and your family.

“Losing a beloved sister is a painful emotional experience for anyone and your case is not an exception. My deepest sympathies go out to you and your family.

“May Allah give you the peace that you seek. May Allah comfort you and may my prayers ease the pain of this loss.” (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: