Dayo Johnson – Akure

Labour and the Ondo state government again on Monday failed to agree on negotiations over the consequential adjustment of workers’ salaries and implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage.

The meeting which reconvened after last week Friday deadlock failed again to reach a consensus on an agreeable figure for the state workers,

The government’s team was led by the State Head of Service (HoS), Dare Aragbaiye while the labour side was led by the Acting Chairman, Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Comrade Ilesanmi Oyesanmi; the NLC Chairman, Comrade Sunday Adeleye-Oluwole; and the TUC Chairman, Comrade Helen Odofin.

Sources said that “government’s team and labour leaders could not agree on consequential adjustment for some grade levels of workers at the meeting held at the governors office in Akure.

Vanguard gathered that talk will continue today between the labour union leaders and government delegations.

It was gathered that the negotiation committee could not agree on consequential adjustment for salaries of GL 7 to 16 while the meeting did accept the salary table presented by the government for GL 1-6 as it meets the federal government’s standard.

The NLC Chairman, Comrade Sunday Adeleye-Oluwole confirmed that an ad-hoc mini-committee was set up to recommend a ‘realistic’ consequential adjustment for GL 7 to 16 and ‘acceptable’ minimum wage for local government workers and primary school teachers.

The HOS declined to comment after the meeting.

Recall that the HOS had assured last week that governor Rotimi Akeredolu was “committed to implementing the new minimum wage whenever negotiation was concluded at the state level.

He explained that consultations are ongoing with Labour Leaders in the state to work out the modalities on the implementation of the new minimum wage.

vanguard

