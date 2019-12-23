Minimum wage: Governors insist on review of revenue formula

Kindly Share This Story:

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

With just eight days to the December 31 deadline given to state governors to conclude discussions on consequential adjustment for the payment of the new N30, 000 minimum wage, Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Monday insisted on the review of the revenue sharing formula for them to meet up with their financial obligations.

The governors have insisted that there was no going back on the payment of the new minimum wage but said they may not adopt the Federal Government’s template on the consequential adjustment.

Speaking with State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja the Chairman of the NGF, Dr. Kayode Fayemi assured that no state would pay anything less than N30, 000 to workers as minimum wage.

Fayemi said there was no going back on the governor’s position on the review of the revenue sharing formula.

He said: “A review of the revenue sharing formula is still the position of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum.

READ ALSO: Bauchi govt constitutes committee on minimum wage

“We feel that it’s time for the revenue sharing formula to change and we have made a representation to the President and Commander-in-Chief. It is not just under the (President Muhammadu) Buhari’s administration, this has been an ongoing agitation that started way back since the time of President Olusegun Obasanjo. It continued with President (Umaru) Yar’Adua and President Goodluck Jonathan. So, it’s not just something that has been brought out under President Buhari.

“And you also know that there is a process to this. The process is that the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) which has the responsibility for this would do its own due diligence, consult widely with critical stakeholders and we have also made available our own representation to RMAFC.

“Every state has a representative at RMAFC as you know and only last week, RMAFC held a retreat on this and other matters and I believe they will communicate the position.

“Now that we have a full-fledged RMAFC in place with a chairman and other members appointed, it is our expectation that this would be taken up by RMAFC with Mr. President in a manner that we have taken it up.

“Whether that would affect negotiation for the minimum wage, I can tell you no. A minimum wage is a law. But as I have always said to you, a national minimum wage act is not a general minimum wage review.

“They are two separate things. Governors are committed to the minimum wage act and no one is going to pay anything less than N30, 000. Some of us have started paying N30, 000 as you may be aware, others want negotiations on the consequential adjustment to end before they start paying the minimum wage.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: