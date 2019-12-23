Military operations yielded great success nationwide – DHQ

Kindly Share This Story:

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said on Monday its coordinated joint security operations against all insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements across the country have yielded great results in the last three months.

The Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu stated this while briefing journalists on the operational activities of DHQ during the year in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the military and other security agencies had increased the tempo of their operational activities in the last three months with tremendous results recorded across all geopolitical zones.

The operations, according to him include Operation Safe Haven in Plateau State, Hadarin Daji in Zamfara and its environ and Operation Thunder Strike set up to tackle banditry and kidnapping along Abuja-Kaduna Road and Birnin Gwari general area.

Others are Operation Whirl Stroke initiated to address the herders/farmers and communal clashes in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States as well as Delta Safe set up to curb crude oil theft, illegal refinery, illegal oil bunkering, kidnapping, piracy, cultism, and militancy in the Niger Delta region.

Nwachukwu said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke had conducted over 32 offensive operations against armed herdsmen, militia gangs and suspected kidnapping camps in the last three months.

He added that the troops destroyed 82 kidnappers’ makeshift camps, arrested over 266 bandits, one illegal arms manufacturer, and three gun-running kingpins and recovered 217 assorted assault weapons and 4,201 rounds of ammunition.

According to him, the effort of Operation Whirl Stroke also paved the way for 266,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to return to their ancestral homes.

“OPWS also stepped up its non-kinetic activities during the period under review such as peace and dialogues initiatives with warring communities and construction of roads, especially the one that links Ugya to Zwere in Benue State.”

Under Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara, Nwachukwu said the troops were able to neutralise several bandits in fierce combat and arrested 389 others. (NAN).

