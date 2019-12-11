Militants kill 60 in Niger

Militants have killed at least 60 people in an attack on a military base close to Niger’s border with Mali.

No group has said it was behind the killings, but fighters linked to the Islamic State group and Boko Haram are active in the area.

READ ALSO: 7 Islamist militants sentenced to death for Bangladesh cafe attack

The news comes just after the government requested a three-month extension to a state of emergency first declared two years ago.

Niger’s security forces are struggling to contain the spread of armed groups.

Security analysts who are following the report of the attack said that the insurgency in Niger is escalating at an alarming rate. (BBC)

Vanguard