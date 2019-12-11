Breaking News
Translate

Militants kill 60 in Niger

On 9:03 pmIn Newsby

Militants have killed at least 60 people in an attack on a military base close to Niger’s border with Mali.

No group has said it was behind the killings, but fighters linked to the Islamic State group and Boko Haram are active in the area.

The news comes just after the government requested a three-month extension to a state of emergency first declared two years ago.

Niger’s security forces are struggling to contain the spread of armed groups.

Security analysts who are following the report of the attack said that the insurgency in Niger is escalating at an alarming rate. (BBC)

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!