Midnight accident involving trailer kills 2 in Kaduna – FRSC

A trailer loaded with cows on early hours of Friday lost control and crashed around Lord Lugard Roundabout in Kaduna metropolis killing two, while seven others were injured.

Confirming the incident, Hafiz Mohammed, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna Sector Command, told Newsmen in Kaduna that the accident occurred around 1:53 a.m on Friday

Mohammed said that the accident was caused by over speeding and fatigue, adding that the seven rescued victims were rushed to the hospital where one of them died.

“One other person was crushed to death after the trailer fell on the victim while trying to navigate the roundabout.

“It took combined efforts of FRSC, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps and Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority to remove the corpses and deposit it at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital,” he said.

The sector commander said that the trailer was evacuated around 9:30 a.m and towed to Motorpol Office Kaduna, adding that some of the items recovered include N15,840 belonging to one of the deceased.

On his part Mr Aliyu Mohammed, Commandant, Civilian Joint Task Force, Anguwan Shanu, said the trailer came from Kawo axis on high speed going towards Ahmadu Bello way when the incident occurred.

Mohammed said that he and his men were on routine night patrol when they saw the trailer trying to navigate the roundabout but lost control and crashed after exiting the roundabout.

He added that the trailer was loaded with about 35 cows, out of which three died while two others that were badly injured were slaughtered.

