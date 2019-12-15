Microsoft reveals new Xbox Series X console with futuristic design

Microsoft unveiled its “fastest, most powerful” Xbox gaming system yet Thursday — and it looks straight out of a sci-fi movie.

With a vertical design resembling the black monolith from “2001: A Space Odyssey,” the Xbox Series X will have four times the processing power of its predecessor, the Xbox One X, and the capability to show images at up to 120 frames per second, Microsoft said.

“It’s bold and unique, very much like our fans around the world and the team of collaborators and innovators who built it,” Microsoft’s head of Xbox Phil Spencer wrote in a blog post.

A dramatic trailer for the console — which will be available for the 2020 holiday season — shows it floating over a body of water under a cloudy sky. It can be set up vertically like a PC tower or horizontally, according to Spencer.

The Series X is expected to hit stores around the same time as its rival console, Sony’s PlayStation 5. While Sony has not revealed a design for its next-generation console, it has detailed plans for a new wireless controller with “haptic feedback” that will transmit sensations from games into players’ hands.

Microsoft also has a new controller that will be included with Series X consoles. It has a familiar design and a new “Share” button that will help gamers capture screenshots and clips — something the PlayStation 4 controller already does.

Both Sony and Microsoft also unveiled new games for their forthcoming consoles at The Game Awards Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Microsoft debuted the trailer for “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II” from the developers’ Ninja Theory, which Spencer said is “being built to leverage the full power of Xbox Series X.” And Sony released footage for “Godfall,” a third-person combat title from Counterplay Games.

Source: New York Post

