Methanol Fuel Policy wilI end gas flaring, boost economy — Onu

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu says the Introduction of the Methanol Fuel Policy, will increase the demand and use of Methane natural gas in Nigeria and bring an effective end to gas flaring and environmental degradation.

Dr. Onu said this on Tuesday at the inauguration of the technical committee on Methanol Fuel Policy in his office in Abuja.

He said that Methanol fuel policy will produce a lot of advantages for Nigeria, adding that the reoccurring issue of gas flaring would be a thing of the past and economic opportunities abound in the policy.

On the relevance of Methanol to the Nigerian society, Dr. Onu said the energy sector, the transport sector, the power sector and the environment especially in the Niger-delta region will benefit immensely from this policy.

Dr. Onu advocated that Nigerian businessmen and women should take advantage of this policy to invest and develop Methanol Fuel for use in society. In his words, “it would be beneficial for Nigerians to participate actively in the Methanol fuel economy and take charge of this policy”.

On the environmental benefits of this policy, Dr. Onu said methane the key component in flared gas, will no longer be an environmental hazard, as it would be channelled into positive use.

The minister used this opportunity to call on other Ministries to work closely and cooperate with his Ministry in ensuring the goal of the Methanol Fuel Policy is achieved in the best interest of Nigeria.

Responding on behalf of the committee, the chairman, Dr. Ekwuozor expressed assurances that the committee would work hard in ensuring the goals of the policy are met and also urged on the Ministry to have the political will to ensure the success of the policy.

