By Lawal Sherifat
The Makuns celebrates the opening week of #Merrymen 2 with a dance video that was posted on Instagram on Saturday,21st of December as a follow up for the Movie premiere that took place in Film House, Lekki, Lagos State on Friday, 20th December.
READ ALSO: ‘Agbada challenge’ takes centre-stage at ‘Merry Men’ movie premiere
Merry Men 2: Another Mission is a 2019 Nigerian film and a sequel to Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons. The film is a production spearheaded by Ayo Makun popularly known as AY.
Celebrities came out in numbers to show support for one of their own by attending the Red carpet event. Here are some fabulous looks from the red Carpet
View this post on Instagram
POWWWWWW 💥 💥💥💥 We are definitely addicted to brown sugar @iniedo in @ericamoorebillionairesscouture for #merrymen2premiere . . #Repost @iniedo with @get_repost ・・・ Brownsugar 4 #merrymen2 Outfit by @ericamoorebrand Makeup by @radiantbyreena Hair by @segungbabyface Foto by @praiselens Shoes by @ysl Purse by @louisvuitton