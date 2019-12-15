Memphis Depay’s season over, Euro 2020 at risk

Memphis Depay is at risk of missing Euro 2020 after his club Lyon announced he had torn the cruciate ligament in his left knee during Sunday’s 1-0 Ligue defeat to Rennes.

In a statement, Lyon said that Depay would be out for “no less than six months” after suffering the injury in a first-half clash with Hamari Traore.

On a dreadful day for Lyon, Depay’s teammate Jeff Reine-Adelaide is also out for the season after tearing the same ligament in his right knee.

More details later…

