Meet lawyer Ebulu who finds love in video directing

Akhabue Ebalu, better known as Director En’man, has gained huge recognition and respect for his works as a producer, cinematographer and video director in the creative industry.

Although his works cut across different sectors, he has done many videos for gospel artistes like Sinach, Ada, Eben, Jahdiel, Samsong, Rozey, Testimony and a host of others.

He also works closely with Carel Studios, a company known for top videos.

At age 21, he was called to the Nigerian bar, making him one of the youngest lawyers in the country. But despite the enormous tasks that come with the law profession, he is still shinning as a video director.

The founder of Music Video Market Place said he became a music producer at age 12 beginning with tape overdub before entering into film making at age 20. He added, “I want to see perfection in Africa, instead of mediocrity. In Africa, we still have people who know their work and are not dubious.”

Ebalu has won several awards both locally and internationally, including Video Director of the Year, South-South Music Awards (SSMA) 2014 and Loveworld Music and Arts Awards in the category of Directing, Editing & Motion Graphics.

