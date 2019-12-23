Mbonu calls for total rebranding of Nigeria

A Presidential aspirant in the 2019 general election, Dr. Okey Samuel Mbonu, has called for total rebranding of Nigeria towards building a strong, progressive, and united country. He advocated for the immediate change of the name Nigeria to ‘Republic of West Africa’ among other reforms.

Mbonu made this clarion call as a speaker at the Nigeria National Leadership Conference, NNLC, and National Economic Empowerment Summit, NEES, organized by the Carpenter Foundation, held at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Lagos.

Speaking further on his call for name change, Mbonu opined that most Nigerians are beholden to their tongues or religion and have refused to cultivate passion or patriotism for the country.

Mbonu advocated for separation of  powers so that the branches of government – executive, legislature and judiciary can checkmate one another for the smooth running of government.

He, however, regretted that this has not been the case in the country with many court orders being flagrantly flouted or disobeyed with impunity by the executive arm of the government.

