Matic names one Man United team-mate that ‘can do much, much more’

Kindly Share This Story:

Nemanja Matic is backing Manchester United team-mate Marcus Rashford to develop into “one of the best strikers in the world”.

Rashford has netted 10 and provided four assists in 16 league outings so far this season and has been particularly impressive in recent weeks.

ALSO READ: Leno reveals four demands Arteta has placed on Arsenal

At only 22, Man Utd team-mate Matic believes there is a lot more to come from the England international, who has recently been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Marcus has great potential,” Matic told Omnisport. “He’s a great guy also off the pitch, but I think he hasn’t used all his qualities yet. He needs to mature more and I can say every year, every month, he’s getting better and better.

ALSO READ: Mourinho confirms Spurs will appeal Son red card against Chelsea

“I think in the future, in the next two or three years, he will show what he can really achieve because he can do much, much more in my opinion. But he’s still young. We can’t expect him to play 40 games at the same level because he’s still young, still learning, he’s still developing his body, his mentality.

“He can be one of the best strikers in the world, for sure.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: