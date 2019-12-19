Marvin Abe immortalises Lami with The Voyage of Saints

Kindly Share This Story:

By Japhet Davidson

IT was a gathering of the creme de la creme of the society, especially members of the maritime and shippers big heads as they converged at Oriental Hotel, Lagos to support their own Captain Marvin Abe, who presented his debut novel, ‘The Voyage of Saints’ to the public.

The event which was well attended brought to the fore the popular saying that when a child wash his hands clean he dines with elders as members of the Nigerian Ports Authority led by its Managing Director, Hadiza BalaUsman, and others like Rd Ad Daji represented by Comdr Solomon Olushola, Akin Omole, Mr Paul Dedejoh, Hagi Bola Shagaya and a host of others were present to identify with him.

Speaking in his capacity as the chairman of the occasion, Mr Paul Dedejoh, GMD Flower Mills of Nigeria Plc confessed that the author who he knew and worked with for years exemplifies the core values of performance, integrity, team work, initiative, hard work of which Golden Penny is known for. He described him as a strategic thinker and his position is strategic in the leadership of Flower Mill Nigeria Plc.

“Writing a book is not a small mens’ feat, it takes dreamers, great minds to write one, especially writing a book about somebody that is gone years is a great job. It is a great feat and great mind that we are here today”.

He described it as a book everybody should read, because in it you will find love, trial, resilience etc.

Adding, that the gathering is beyond the book, as it is about the Lami Foundation .

On his part, the emotionally driven author Marvin Abe who disclosed that the idea started seven years ago narrated what pushed him into writing the book.

“The discussion about the book started seven years ago, but I could not summon the courage to do that because it was too painful. But with time, I picked courage to write the book. The story is about the woman of my life. I could’nt have achieved a lot without her, so I need to share her story. I lived with her for 15 years, but there was no issue before she died. And it has been a burden in my heart, how do I immortalise her, how do I put her in the heart of people so that they will understand what she did and stood for. She was a loyal wife and mother.

The book is a journey, the stories are real life events and is meant to build a foundation- Lami Foundation that will cater for women artisans. You remember that Lami built a house, and while she was doing that she had a lot of challenges with the artisans. So the purpose of the foundation is to equip women artisans. “We intend to move artisans forward, especially in areas where women are very few. You know that women are the only one that can carry others meticulously. So the purpose is to encourage women in the field and the proceeds of the launch will go to the foundation”.

The event featured a discussion a panel of four led by Buchi Onyegbule, Onisi Dominic, Sally Kenneth Dapsy and Achaleugo Ezekobi that spoke about how they felt after reading the book. Sally described it as a deeply moving emotional book while Onisi sees it as a work that is parallel to some of his thoughts. According to him, “I saw a sort of spiritual connection and had a deep moving experience while reading the book. It is beautiful romantic book that presents a spiritual aspect to our living that we intend to over look in life”.

In her review, B.I. Dericks said the 364 page book published by Masobe Books Lagos is a thriller and romantic movie. A love story, where Micheal had a big dream. This is the story of how he found her – Lami. How he loved her – like an addiction. And ho like an anchor for his soul. Painted in cinematic recollections and a part-epistolary style, this is the story of their love – starting from the pre-military era of Nigeria’s history, spanning governments, and continents.

And as they struggle to steer their ship through life’s dangerous waters and against all forces determined to keep them apart. The Voyage of Saints is published by Masobe Books, a Lagos-based publishing house with the primary aim of encouraging reading by making available to the public, great books by talented African authors who bring our stories to life.

The event also featured a dramatic performance tagged The woman I love is dead.

