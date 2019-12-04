Marriage crash: Gbenro Ajibade reacts to claims he got married to get US passport

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actor Gbenro Ajibade has refuted claims that he got married to fellow actor, Osas Ighodaro for a green card. Gbenro who was a guest on Rubbing Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a programme on Channels TV, revealed they are currently divorced.

According to him, he wouldn’t have gone through all the various processes of getting married to his ex-wife who is an American citizen just to get a blue passport.

“Well, I know some people believed the marriage was arranged by me, so I can get a blue passport (American passport). But everyone is entitled to their opinions. They believed I have gotten what I wanted and opted out of the marriage. We were married for four years and now officially divorced. If it was about the passport, believe me I wouldn’t go through all that process. Did traditional marriage, involved families, had a white wedding in New York. Do you know how much I spent? So, my intentions were way above the passport and all of that…”

Speculations about their marriage crisis hit the Internet after Gbenro dragged Osas on Instagram over her parental skills. Recall that in February this year, Gbenro took to his Instagram handle to call out Osas, accusing her of neglecting their child a number of times so she can be out all night partying and hanging out with friends.

In the interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Gbenro revealed they are fully divorced and are co-parenting. When asked what is the situation with his marriage to Osas, he replied “We are not together anymore”. The couple had their wedding in New York in July 2015 and welcomed their child, Azariah, in 2016.

Vanguard