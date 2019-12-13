Marouane Fellaini revealed he is still in contact with Jose Mourinho but insisted he remains happy in China.

Fellaini joined United from Everton in 2013 when he became the first major signing since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure and played a key role during Jose Mourinho’s Old Trafford tenure.

Reports had circulated that new Tottenham boss Mourinho would swoop for the 31-year-old once more in January, but while admitting to having a lasting relationship with the Portuguese manager, Fellaini remains content playing in the Chinese Super League with Shandong Luneng.

“Jose is special for me,” Fellaini told Eleven Sports. “We text each other, we call each other from time to time.

“He’s taken over at Spurs and he’s doing well. I wish him all the best. But I am good where I am now.”

Fellaini has proven to be an impressive capture for his new side after helping them finish fifth in the table, and remains under contract until December 2021 with an option of an additional year.

Source: Sky Sports

