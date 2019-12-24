Market share of smart phone in Nigeria is growing – MD Xiaomi

Kindly Share This Story:

…Launches Mi note 10, Mi note 10 Pro

By Prince Okafor

The Managing Director of Xiaomi Corporation, Shefiu Gabba said that the market share of smartphones in the country is growing.

He noted that Nigerians adoption of smart phones has risen in the last nine months since April this year when the company started operations in the country.

Gabba disclosed this over the weekend at the launch of a two new series of Xiaomi phones called Mi note 10 and Mi note 10 Pro in Lagos.

He said: “The market share of smart phone in Nigeria is really growing because before it used to be feature phones and now it is all about smart phones. You cannot point a certain amount for that but I can say if the market share use to be about 30 to 40 percent now it is about 60 percent because it is growing very fast.”

Speaking at the event, Marketing Director Xiaomi Nigeria, Shomoye Habeeb said: “In terms of penetration, smart phone has always been on the high side and it is shifting from feature phones to more of smart phones. I am very sure that a baby of five years old will want to use a smart phone because we are now in a digital world. There has been a very big shift from feature phones to smart phones in 2019.”

On the launch of the new model phones, Gabba said: “We are launching a device called the Mi note 10 and Mi note 10 Pro and this is a remarkable device because it is the first ever in the global market. Having a device with over 100 mega pixels, I believe it is a great opportunity for me and for us the Xiaomi team to present this device in the market.

These devices have a very big battery of over 5000 mega amphs which is 5226 amphs and I think with this it is also challenging for any other brand to bring in this kind of device. The devices also have a strong screen which comes in a cheap price and which you cannot see in any other brands at the moment even globally. This is a glimpse of the Specs of these devices at the moment.”

Shomoye commenting on the launch noted: “Apart from the fact that we are launching the Mi Note 10 and mi note 10 Pro, it is also a means of telling Nigeria thank you. This is our first Christmas in Nigeria and it is high time we associate with what Nigerians are associating with and that is why we chose Teniola the musician to perform in this event.

“The whole of 2019, we have launched series of models and what we are launching today will be the last model for the year and from 2020 it is going to be another journey for Xiaomi in Nigeria.”

Vanguard

