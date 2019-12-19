Vanguard Logo

Marc Anthony’s 120-foot yacht destroyed by fire

Marc Anthony, Yacht
A yacht owned by singer Marc Anthony was destroyed Wednesday night when it erupted in flames at a Miami marina, a report said.

The two-time Grammy winner was not aboard the 120-foot vessel — but several crew members were when it caught fire and capsized at the Island Gardens Marina off Watson Island, according to WSVN.

All those aboard made it off safely, the report said.Footage shot by the news outlet shows roaring flames shooting from the yacht.

“It’s sad,” a family member of the marina’s owner told the network, “for us, as the marina, and for the boat.”

“Right now everything is under control,” he said.

Last April, Anthony was spotted on a yacht in Miami partying with over a dozen models in their 20s while docked next to Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge, an insider had told Page Six.

The 50-year-old superstar ordered bottles of champagne and dined on oysters, ribeye and a sizable seafood spread on the vessel.

It’s unclear if the yacht he was celebrating on in April was the one that caught fire Wednesday night.

Source: PageSix

