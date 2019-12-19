Kindly Share This Story:

Sunday Udo, a civil servant, on Thursday begged the Jikwoyi Customary Court in Abuja to dissolve his 28-year-old marriage over his wife’s flirtations with nine men.

Udo made the allegation in a divorce petition he filed against his wife, Eucharia Udo.

“When we got married, we were living together in Lagos, after she delivered our first child, she travelled to the village to see our parents, instead of her to go to my parent’s house, she went to her parent’s house.

“She soon started having affairs with different men which she confessed to me, saying there were nine of them,” he said.

Udo told the court that he reported the matter to his father-in-law who said he was totally against such act.

“I reported the matter to her father, her father asked if that was madness or if something was wrong with her.

“When I told my mother about it, she advised me to come and pick my wife and child and take them with me to the city,” the petitioner said.

Udo also told the court that his wife travelled to campaign for politicians without his permission.

“My wife made arrangement with one of her boyfriends so they can travel together and she spent three weeks with her so-called boyfriend,” he said.

Udo begged the court to dissolve the marriage.

Alice Udo, the respondent, who was present in court, told the court that she was not willing to open the case herself, that her lawyers would be present at the next sitting.

The Judge, Jemilu Jega, advised the petitioner to reconcile with his wife, saying: “You are already a grandfather, any lady telling you that she loves you, at your age, could probably be talking to your pocket because you have a job,” Jega said.

The case was adjourned until Jan. 13, 2020 for hearing or report of settlement. (NAN)

