Man in court for allegedly beating up woman

A 40-year-old man, Abiola Okubote, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating up a woman.

Okubote, who resides at 8, Aluko Close, Oshodi in Lagos State, is being tried for assault and causing a breach of the public peace.

The prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Nov. 17, at 20, Sadiku St., Shogunle, near Oshodi.

Ogu said that a fight ensued between the complainant, Mrs Bunmi Ayedun and the defendant, leading to assault.

The prosecutor said that the defendant assaulted the complainant, pushed her into a drain and poured beer on her.

Ogu said that the complainant sustained fracture on her left hand as a result of the assault.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 168 and 245 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The chief magistrate, Mr J. A. Adegun, admitted the defendant to a bail of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until Dec. 27, for mention.

