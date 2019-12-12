Man docked for making false allegation against Bauchi governor

The police on Thursday arraigned one Umar Mai- Fata before Chief Magistrate Court 11, Bauchi, for allegedly making an injurious and false accusation against Governor Bala Muhammad while speaking in a radio programme.

The police prosecutor Insp. Ayuba Danladi filed the suit on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Phillip Maku.

Danladi told the court that Mai-Fata alleged that Muhammad took N1 billion from the state government’s coffers to fund the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa where he served as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign committee.

The Presiding Magistrate, Safiya Doma, gave counsel to the respondent, Usman Bappha, five minutes to present evidence of citations he quoted while defending the accused.

Bappha, however, failed to return to the courtroom after 30 minutes of waiting, prompting Doma to adjourn the hearing on the matter till December 23, and ordered that the accused to be remanded in a correctional facility. (NAN)

