Man City’s Mahrez reacts to his Premier League feat in Burnley victory

On 5:00 pmIn Sportsby
Manchester City, Riyad Mahrez
Manchester City’s Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (L) celebrates with Manchester City’s Spanish midfielder David Silva (R) after scoring their fourth goal during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on December 3, 2019. – Manchester City won the game 4-1. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) 

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez is delighted to be the first Algerian to reach a half-century of goals in the Premier League.

Mahrez found the back of the net with a low drive in the 87th minute which took his tally to 50 goals in the English top-flight as City sealed a 4-1 win over their hosts on Tuesday.

The Algeria international became the ninth African player to hit the milestone, having scored 39 goals at Leicester City and 11 goals for the Etihad Stadium outfit in a total of 177 league appearances.

At the end of the game, Mahrez who has now scored four goals in 11 league games this season, took to social media to celebrate his feat and the victory.

“We are City, happy to reach 50 goals in the Premier League and be the first Algerian to do so,” Mahrez wrote on Instagram.

Tuesday’s victory at Turf Moor moved Manchester City to second in the league standings, level on points with third-place Leicester City while they are eight points behind leaders Liverpool.

Their next fixture is the Manchester derby against city rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Source: Goal.com

Vanguard News

