Man bags 4 weeks’ imprisonment for stealing cell phone

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday sentenced a 24-year-old man, Kingsley Friday, to four weeks imprisonment for stealing a cell phone valued at N300,000.

Magistrate O. A. Aderibigbe pronounced the verdict after Friday had pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

Aderibigbe sentenced him to four weeks’ imprisonment without an option of fine to be spent at the in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

“You are hereby sentenced to four weeks in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

“The sentence will serve as a deterrent to others who may want to engage in similar acts,” she said.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. Mojirade Edeme, the convict and others yet to be apprehended committed the offences on Aug. 4, at Allen Avenue, Ikeja.

Edeme said that the convict stole an iPhone X valued at N300,000 and cash of N50,000 belonging to one Mr Joan Ohaneze.

Ohaneze was said to have lodged a complaint at a police station after the defendant and others still at large had dispossessed him of his cell phone and cash.

The prosecutor said, “The complainant was driving home when the defendant and others still at large told him that his vehicle had a flat tyre.

“When he disembarked from his car to check the tyre, the defendant and his gang rushed into his car, took his phone and money, and they took to their heels,” she said.

Edeme said that the complainant reported the case to the police, the phone was tracked and the convict was arrested.

The prosecutor said that offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

