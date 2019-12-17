Man bags 3 weeks jail for stealing electricity bulb

Kindly Share This Story:

A Karmo Grade I Area Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Tuesday, sentenced one Saidu Ahmadu to three weeks in prison for housebreaking and theft of a light bulb.

The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, sentenced Ahmadu after he had pleaded guilty to the charge of house breaking and theft.

Maiwada sentenced the convict without an option of fine.

The police had charged the convict of Lagos Street Gwagwa, Abuja with house breaking and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Idiomatic Ukagha, told the court that one Umar Shuaibu of Idu, by Chief’s palace Karmo, Abuja, reported the case at the Utako Police Station, FCT on Nov. 21.

Ukagha informed the court that the convict with others still at large broke into the complaint’s house and stole a light bulb.

The counsel further said that during police investigation, the convict admitted that he had been stealing people’s property at Karmo.

He said the offences contravened Sections 76, 245 and 288 of the Penal Code Law.



