Man bags 2 months jail term for stealing mobile phone

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday sentenced a 24-year-old man, Innocent Ahuwuanya, to two months imprisonment for stealing a mobile phone valued at N65,000.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs G. O Anifowose, ordered that Ahuwuanya should serve his term at Kirikiri Correctional Centre after he pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing.

Anifowose sentenced the convict without giving an option of fine.

”I hope this will serve as deterrent to others who intend to commit such crime,” she said.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Felicia Okwori, told the court that Ahuwuanya committed the offence on June 18 at Crest Inn Hotel, Balogun Street, Oshodi, Lagos.

Okwori said that Ahuwuanya stole the Infinix Hot 5 mobile phone from where it was being charged at the reception of the hotel.

“He was arrested when the CCTV footage camera at the reception was reviewed,” the prosecutor said.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.(NAN)

