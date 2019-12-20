Man abducts, rapes woman, beheads 5-yr-old son in Igbo-Ora

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

A middle-aged commercial motorcycle rider identified as Oduola Gbenga has been arrested for abducting one Mrs Bosede Jimoh, 34 and killing of her five-year-old son named, Fadeyi Opeyemi after raping the victim.

Gbenga was paraded by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, CP. Shina Olukolu at the force state headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan on Friday.

The victims were said to have boarded the commercial motorcycle of Gbenga from Oja–Oba Market in Igbo-Ora, but the man took the duo to his house at Imeleke road, Igboora and raped the woman forcefully three times before daybreak.

The suspect was also revealed to have beheaded the 5-year old son in another room with a cutlass, of which he claimed to have dumped the remains at a nearby bush beside their house.

While newsmen were interrogating the suspect, he narrated that he wooed the woman before he took her to his house.

His words: “I have never seen her before, but I wooed her immediately I carried her on my motorcycle.”

“I can’t explain how this happened to me, I have finished beheading her son before I realized my bad deeds,” he said.

When asked about his marital status, Gbenga claimed that his two wives had left him sometimes ago.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of Police in a similar note assured the people of the state of a secure environment during the ongoing yuletide period.

