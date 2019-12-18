Makinde’s victory, victory for Oyo people — Oyo PDP Chair

Kindly Share This Story:

…as new Oyo NUJ Chairman, Babalola celebrates gov’s victory

By Adeola Badru

THE judgment of the Apex court on Wednesday, affirming the victory of Governor Seyi Makinde as the winner of the state 2019 gubernatorial election has been described as ‘victory for Oyo people by the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Kunmi Mustapha.

Makinde’s rival, Bayo Adelabu has appealed the ruling of the Tribunal which had earlier affirmed Makinde as the winner of the poll and followed up to the Supreme court, which led to the affirmation of the Tribunal’s position on the outcome of the election.

Mustapha said the confirmation of Makinde’s victory reflected the wishes of all Oyo indigenes, adding that developmental projects that would positively affect the growth of all and sundry.

“We are grateful to God Almighty and the people of Oyo State and those lovers of Makinde all over the world for being there for us, it is a reflection of the age-long belief that the wish of the people is the wish of God.”

“The governor has shown from the outset of the administration that ours is a welfarist government, projects that will always bring progress to our State and add value to people’s lives.”

Mustapha, while speaking with journalists at the 8th Day Fidau prayer of the Chairman, PDP Iseyin Local Lovernment, Mr. Sulaimon Akodudu described the deceased as dedicated to the success of the party, urging party supporters to always keep faith with the incumbent government.

In a similar development, the newly elected Chairman of the Oyo State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ademola Babalola on Wednesday congratulated Governor Makinde over his supreme court judgment.

In a statement personally signed by him in Ibadan, Babalola who just won a landmark victory over the immediate- past NUJ Chairman, Adewumi Faniran said: “having toiled to earn my victory as NUJ Chairman, I now understand better what you went through to win the 2019 gubernatorial election.”

“How would it have sounded should the apex court in the land ruled otherwise? That’s why I specially wish to commend the judiciary for being the last hope of common man and bastion of our democracy.”

“On our part as members of the fourth estate of the realm, we will do our best to ensure the mass of our people is given their deserved dividends of democracy throughout your tenure.”

“Mr Governor, use the occasion of your victory to rededicate yourself to the service of our State and Nigeria as a whole,” Babalola added.

