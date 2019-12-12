By Adeola Badru

Against the outcry of the Oyo State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) over the planned reconstitution of local governments in the state, Governor Seyi Makinde, has, however, carried out his plan, as he sent names of nominees for caretaker chairmen and sole administrators to the state House of Assembly.

According to the information at the disposal of Vanguard, the governor, after concluding his plan, handed the list to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, for onward transmission to the Oyo State House of Assembly.

According to the information gathered, the nominees are expected to be screened on Monday, December 16, as the lawmakers are expected to go on annual recess from December 17.

Meanwhile, the Oyo ALGON led by Mr. Abass Aleshinloye recently described as an act of illegality, executive rascality and an affront to the judiciary and the rule of law, the plans of the Governor Makinde to appoint caretaker chairmen and sole administrators to the 33 local government areas and 35 local council development areas of the state.

The council bosses said the plan is the governor’s own way of breaking the peace and return the state to the old days of ‘panjere’ lawless politics of thuggery.

The sacked chairmen during the press conference held in Ibadan, the state capital said, Governor Makinde would be making history as the first governor to breach the NFIU guideline with the move.

The ALGON chairman, Aleshinloye, however, said any attempt by the governor to impose the caretaker committees on the councils when the appeal the state government filed is yet tonne heard and a perpetual restraining order against dissolution of elected council administration is still subsisting, “will be considered as the final push that will exhaust out patience.

“We will be very ready to defend our mandates popularly given by the people who elected us into position of responsibility. You do not sit on a chair that is not vacant except court clears the seat for you or you take the seat by force, a recipe for violence and lawlessness.”

“We, the elected chairmen and councillors as members of ALGON, Oyo State have been seeking all constitutional and peaceful means to correct this illegal act of Governor Makinde, but it is now very clear that the government has decided, out of its own volition, to be deaf and dumb to all voices of reasoning and wisdom in its flagrant disobedience of court order and it is in an hurry to push Oyo State into a state of anomie, a lawless state where the rule of men not rule of law reigns.”

“ALGON has resolved at our last meeting that in the event of an invasion of the Council secretariats by the Seyi Makinde Forces of Occupation, we will be more than ready to defend the councils and the sanctity of the people’s mandate freely given to us.”