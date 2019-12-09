Mainstreet Bank Celebrates 10th year anniversary

By Prince Okafor

Mainstreet Microfinance Bank celebrates its 10th year anniversary in Lagos. The Microfinance Bank is a product of the defunct Afribank, and one of the biggest and Microfinance Banks in Nigeria.

The bank’s anniversary week was packed with several exciting activities with active participation from management, staff, customers and well-wishers within and outside Lagos.

The series of activities started with a grand anniversary dinner.

Speaking during the event, the managing director of the bank, Mr Adegbami Adegoke extolled the board of directors and members of staff of the bank for their dedication to the growth of the bank over the years.

He recounted the challenges that the bank faced at the early stages of the business and how they were able to surmount them.

Other activities to mark the occasion included internal celebrations called Ankara day where members of staff were gorgeously dressed in a uniform native outfit on a work day across all the bank’s branches in Lagos. There was also a market storm activity in key markets in Lagos where staff members engaged with shop owners and shoppers in the market to increase their customer base.

To drive home one of the value propositions of the bank, one of the week’s highlight of activities was a high energy walk from Onikan to the bank’s headquarters located on the popular broad street in Lagos Island. It was tagged Walk for Improving Loves and businesses

Showing their appreciation, the bank’s customers showered praises on the bank and its management for their support and reliability over the years.

Speaking in an interview, the Chairman of the National Union of Teacher (NUT) Lagos Chapter, Adeshina Adedoyin, commended the bank for being a pillar of support for its members over the years.

“The quality of lives of our members has improved a lot as a result of our partnership with Mainstreet microfinance bank. We now have access to loans to execute personal projects and access other business opportunities.

Other activities held during the anniversary week include a novelty match against their counterparts in Accion microfinance bank where the Mainstreet team emerged winners in the match that ended with a 3:1 score line. The final event was the Family Fun Day activity where staff members and their immediate family members engaged in exciting games, competitions and other fun activities.

All the activities culminated in a thanksgiving service which was held at RCCG Exousia Dunamis church in Lekki which well attended by the entire Mainstreet microfinance bank family, giving thanks to God for a wonderful decade so far.

The event was well attended by customers including dignitaries who have been part of the bank’s success story.

Vanguard